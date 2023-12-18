Kanye West soaring across continents: From the Middle East to L.A. with Will Smith in just 48 hours

Kanye West recently arrived in Los Angeles after a frenetic international tour, accompanied by none other than Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith. The mysterious duo's itinerary included a brief detour in the Middle East, which sparked curiosity and raised suspicions about the nature of their unexpected travels as per TMZ.

First-class selfie: The telltale moment

A photo circulating on the internet shows Kanye West, Will Smith, and an unidentified woman posing for a selfie aboard an Emirates airline. The image has spurred curiosity about the nature of their travel, especially considering the two industry stars' evident friendship. According to reports, West's international trip came to an end on Sunday when his Emirates flight landed in Los Angeles.

Kanye West was recently sighted in Los Angeles, spending a family day at Disneyland with his wife, Bianca, and their daughter North, adding to the uncertainty. However, he made a surprise appearance in Las Vegas a day later, when he delivered an impassioned and, at times, provocative rant. The artist used the names of Adolf Hitler and Jesus once more, leaving many people perplexed regarding the purpose and direction of his travels.

Saudi sojourn: Unraveling the album-making mission

In the middle of Kanye's recent antics, it has been revealed that he spent a significant amount of time in Saudi Arabia over the last couple of months working on his forthcoming album as per TMZ. There is speculation that Kanye's unexpected transatlantic travel was related to his continuing creative endeavors in the Middle East. Details concerning his activities in Saudi Arabia remain unknown, leaving followers and bystanders interested in the inspirations that drive his artistic efforts.

Will Smith: A collaborative connection?

The unexpected meeting of Kanye West and Will Smith on the same international airplane adds to the story's interest. Will Smith, who recorded his own exploits in Saudi Arabia on Instagram, played alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff at a music event. Kanye's presence on the same plane as Smith begs the issue of the nature of their relationship and whether any joint projects are in the works.

While Kanye West had significant financial difficulties in the previous year, purportedly losing hundreds of millions of dollars, his current travel demonstrates his ongoing capacity to travel the world with pleasure. The artist's seemingly haphazard 8,000-plus-mile voyage highlights his ongoing richness and adaptability. Will Smith's encouragement and companionship underscore the bonds that have endured despite Kanye's difficulties.

