Keith Richards turn 80: Exploring Rolling Stone's vocalist's life, career, and relationships amid his birthday

Keith Richards has continued to be the face of drugs and rock 'n' roll ever since he shot to fame as the Rolling Stones' lead guitarist in the 1960s. He has been one of the most famous and iconic names in music indutsry. Today, the legendary vocalist turns 80 years old. As the singer turns a year older, let's learn more about the Rolling Stone's vocalist's life, career, and relationships!

Who is Keith Richards?

Early life

In the year 1943, Keith Richards was born in Dartford, Kent. When he was a little boy, his mother gave him his first guitar. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington's music greatly influenced him.

He was chosen to sing soprano in the school choir at Dartford Technical High School for Boys, where he even gave a performance for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. But he quickly acquired a rebellious streak and began to enjoy Chuck Berry's music. Ultimately, his tardiness led to his expulsion from the school.

Rolling Stones

Richards ran into neighbour Mick Jagger again in 1961 at a train station. Shortly after, Richards joined Jagger's amateur covers band, Little Boy Blue and the Blue Boys. Later on, this group joined with Blues Incorporated, which included Brian Jones, and and by 1962 it had turned into the Rolling Stones.

With over 200 million records sold and 24 British studio albums under their belt, the Stones are widely considered as one of the greatest bands of all time. Keef played a key role in several groundbreaking rock albums between 1968 and 1973, including as Sticky Fingers, Beggars Banquet, and Exile on Main Street.

He co-wrote much of the Stones discography with Mick Jagger, creating a partnership as renowned as John Lennon and Paul McCartney's. However, drugs threatened to ruin Richards' life and career long before he became a legendary rock star.

Drug Use

As a result of his heavy heroin usage in the 1970s, Keith Richards faced numerous possession charges, one of which could have resulted in a seven-year prison sentence in 1977 for narcotics trafficking in Toronto. He revealed that he used the drug "to deal with fame and pressure," along with large doses of mescaline, LSD, cannabis, and other substances, in a BBC documentary from 2022.

He stopped using heroin, nevertheless, by the late 1970s. After he publicly, by his own admission, inhaled cocaine mixed with his father's cremated remains, Richards claims he quit up smoking in 2019 and cocaine in 2006.

Undoubtedly, music persisted throughout everything. Numerous solo albums and side ventures, like as his band The X-Pensive Winos, have been released in addition to the Stones.

Rolling Stone magazine placed him fourth on its list of the 100 greatest guitarists in 2011. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989. With a style that was modeled after Rich Richards, the rock star also appeared in three Pirates of the Caribbean movies as Captain Teague, Jack Sparrow's father.

Personal life

Richards first met Patti Hansen in 1979 and got married to the model on December 18, 1983, the day he turned forty. The two of them have two daughters, Theodora Dupree and Alexandra Nicole, who were born in 1985 and 1986, respectively.

