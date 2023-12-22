Keke Palmer's ex Darius Jackson files counter restraining order: Exploring his claims that the Nope actress was abusive

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to harassment and physical and emotional domestic abuse.

Keke Palmer had filed for Leo's exclusive legal and physical custody in November 2023. In the filing, she stated that during their relationship, her now ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson had engaged in many instances of physical violence.

And now, following their bitter breakup, Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson has filed his restraining order paperwork, alleging she verbally and physically abused him while they were dating.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, it shows that Darius Jackson quickly went to court on Tuesday to ask for a temporary restraining order against Keke due to domestic abuse.



What are Darius Jackson's claims about Keke Palmer being abusive?

According to the documents, Darius alleges Keke abused him for years and regularly became angry and violent during their relationship—usually after consuming alcohol.

At a birthday party in 2021, Darius alleges that Keke, the mother of his child, hit him in the face after drinking. He claims he has text messages from Keke saying he is sorry for punching him, and that her friend Lenoria Addison attempted to stop Keke from beating him.

According to the documents, Darius alleges that during his birthday celebration in Cancún in January 2022, Keke also punched and struck him, causing bruises on his body. According to Darius, Keke attacked him once more in February 2022, reportedly beating and strangling him inside her house after consuming alcohol.

According to Darius, Keke most recently lost his cool in March 2023 over an overflowing shower, accused him of being the cause, and referred to him as a bitch, a punk ass, and a loser.

Following the reported domestic abuse incidents, Darius claims Keke would frequently bombard him with emails, generally lash out or apologize. Darius is now requesting his protection. He wants the judge to consider his petition concurrently with the hearing about her accusations, and he wants an order compelling her to keep a distance of 100 yards between them.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

