Kelly Clarkson welcomes 2024 after closing expensive chapter in her life; singer ends spousal support for ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson, the renowned singer and talk show host, is bidding farewell to a significant financial chapter as she concludes her spousal support payments to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, initiating a fresh start in 2024.

Relief and new beginnings

Following her divorce filing from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, Clarkson engaged in a legal battle involving spousal support, custody arrangements, and ownership of her Montana ranch.

The divorce settlement, reached in March 2022, outlined Clarkson's agreement to pay $115,000 monthly in spousal support until January 2024, along with a one-time tax-free payment of $1,326,161.

Expressing relief and contentment, a source revealed Clarkson's eagerness for closure. With the final spousal support payment completed, Clarkson sees this as a chance to turn a new leaf, embracing a clean slate to start a new year.

Legal matters and fresh perspective

Amidst the divorce settlement, Clarkson was granted primary custody of their children, River and Remington, and agreed to pay $45,601 monthly in child support until their independence.

Additionally, a recent ruling by a California labor commissioner ordered Blackstock to reimburse Clarkson $2,641,374 for wrongly handling deals without the appropriate licensing, a decision currently under appeal by Blackstock's legal team.

Transitioning to a positive phase, Clarkson relocated with her children to New York City ahead of the fifth season of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The move signifies a rejuvenation for the singer, who expressed relief and a newfound sense of happiness both personally and professionally.

Personal growth and future plans

Clarkson's relocation has brought her a renewed sense of freedom and joy, as she anticipates returning to work with genuine enthusiasm. Despite the challenges of divorce, she acknowledges the personal growth she has undergone and relishes the prospect of embracing her work environment with positivity.

While focusing on her career and the well-being of her children, Clarkson revealed she isn't rushing into dating, emphasizing her current contentment in self-discovery. She candidly shared that after investing in a relationship destined for forever, she finds solace in enjoying her present stage of life and remains introspective about potential future relationships.

