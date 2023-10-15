'Kids in middle school go 10x harder': Netizens poke fun at Dillon Danis vs Logan Paul fight as fans brand it a dud

There's always room for excitement, intrigue, and passionate rivalries in the world of combat sports. However, the much-anticipated match between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul, which took place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, left both spectators and critics disappointed and shaking their heads as per USA Today. It had been building for weeks, with insults, accusations, and enough trash talk to fill an entire stadium. When the bell finally sounded, it was evident that the main entertainment was taking on outside the ring.

Fans expressing their disappointment

Logan Paul, a YouTube celebrity turned professional wrestler, and Dillon Danis, an MMA fighter, had sparred in the days leading up to the match. Both men understood how to create buzz, and they succeeded. However, after they entered the ring, it was evident that they were out of their element, and fans quickly took to Twitter to vent their displeasure.

The battle was supposed to go six rounds, but it ended with Danis trying a desperation guillotine maneuver, resulting in disqualification. It was an odd and unexpected conclusion to a bout billed as a grudge contest for the ages.

Logan Paul was in a different league

Logan Paul was clearly on a different level from the outset. According to the judges' scorecards, he dominated each of the preceding rounds, leaving Danis with little prospect of winning. According to USA Today, despite all of the harsh rhetoric in the weeks preceding the event, it appeared like Danis was never truly in the fight.

Danis' fury boiled out as the battle neared its last round, with Logan Paul definitely on his way to win. In a last-ditch attempt to change the tide, he used a guillotine grip to drag Paul down to the canvas. The strategy was not only ill-conceived, but it also violated the boxing match's regulations. The referee had no choice but to disqualify Danis, thereby finishing the bout.

The match ended with a disqualification

The chaos that ensued was almost funny. Fans in attendance were left scratching their heads, wondering if what they had just witnessed was a true athletic event or a contrived display intended for entertainment purposes. The fact that it concluded with a disqualification for an obvious rule violation added to the ridiculousness of the scenario.

The real drama, though, occurred on social media. As fans and spectators couldn't stop themselves from taking punches at both fights, Twitter exploded with criticism and contempt. One user wrote, "Kids in middle school go 10x harder." The dissatisfaction appeared to be widespread, and fans were not shy in their judgment of the battle.

The disappointment stemmed not just from the battle itself, but also from the buildup to it. The heated exchanges and personal assaults between Danis and Paul had raised expectations, but the battle fell short on all fronts. It left many people feeling misled by sophisticated marketing and false promises.

