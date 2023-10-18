'Kinda garbage’: xQc unimpressed with some homes from Mr. Beast's '$1 Vs $100,000,000 House!' video

Even though xQc recently received harsh criticism for using other people's videos for react content, he has subsequently spent a lot of time on stream doing the same thing. The Twitch and Kick streamer shares his thoughts on a variety of trending TikTok or YouTube videos made by other creators.

The most recent video by "MrBeast" which is titled, $1 Vs $100,000,000 House, recently sparked some discussion on xQc's site. The 17-minute film, which included homes ranging in price from 1 dollar to a staggering 139 million dollar mansion, was discussed by the French-Canadian during his livestream. He eventually started watching MrBeast's YouTube video when he expressed his "hate" for the $100 million estate and demanded that it be "redone."

xQc reacts to the latest video by MrBeast

xQc can be seen responding to various houses in the film, the first of which is a 1 dollar wooden hut in the middle of the sea. In just two days, MrBeast's $1 Vs $100,000,000 House! YouTube video has received over 85 million views.

xQc was impressed by the value after looking at some of the more affordable homes, which ranged in price from $1 to $45 million. The streamer quickly showed his displeasure when the video changed to the most expensive homes, though.

Finally, the video came to the most costly mansion, a 100 million dollar property. He enjoyed several features of the mansion, such as the basketball court and pool, but in the end, he gave it harsh criticism. xQc is heard saying, “Guys, I’m such a hater. I hate this. Guys, it’s not homey, it’s not comfy. I look at this and I don’t wanna sleep there. I like things that are big and lower to the ground, more carpet.”

xQc buys an expensive car

Since his breakup with his girlfriend, when it was allegedly said that she would not return his previous vehicle, a McLaren 720s Spider, xQc has been searching for a new supercar. Though the McLaren is thought to have been purchased by xQc, she has chosen to keep it as it was registered in her name.

xQc was seen flexing his new car worth $340,000 (£280,000) and gave it a test drive on a recent stream. The supercar is a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica which hits 62 mph in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 202 mph, according to the manufacturer.

