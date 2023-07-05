King Charles' Scotland coronation: When will it take place? Check timetable for his visit

Get ready for a regal affair as King Charles III gears up for his second coronation, this time in the stunning land of Scotland. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The event, set to take place during Holyrood Week, symbolizes the deep bond between the royal family and the Scottish people. With a range of exciting festivities planned in Edinburgh, including processions and a magnificent ceremony, here's everything you need to know about King Charles' Scottish coronation.

Where is King Charles III’s coronation happening?

The royal event will grace the picturesque city of Edinburgh, with the festivities taking place along the renowned Royal Mile, creating a magnificent backdrop for this grand occasion. The attendees will witness a spectacle as King Charles is presented with the Honors of Scotland at the historic St Giles's Cathedral. These precious artifacts, which include the Crown of Scotland, the Sceptre, and the Sword of State, hold immense historical significance as the oldest crown jewels in Britain. While the original sword will not be used due to its fragility, a replacement will be employed for the ceremony.

The coronation will be followed by a regal procession along the Royal Mile, capturing the awe-inspiring atmosphere of the event. The celebration will culminate with a breathtaking display from the iconic Red Arrows, leaving spectators amazed and enthralled.

To help you plan your day and immerse yourself in the royal experience, here's a glimpse of the coronation's schedule:

- 1.15pm: People's procession commences from Edinburgh Castle, proceeding down the Royal Mile.

- 1.30pm: Arrival of the people's procession at West Parliament Square.

- 1.40pm: The Honours of Scotland depart from the castle, accompanied by military and police escort.

- 2.05pm: Royal procession departs from the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

- 2.10pm: Arrival of the royal procession at St Giles's Cathedral.

- 2.15pm: National service of thanksgiving and dedication begins.

- 3.15pm: Conclusion of the service.

- 3.20pm: King and Queen exit St Giles's, followed by a royal gun salute from Edinburgh Castle.

- 3.40pm: Marvel at the awe-inspiring flypast of the RAF Red Arrows.



ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's eternal love story

Where to watch the coronation ceremony?

For those unable to attend the event in person, worry not! The processions and ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC One, allowing you to witness the grandeur and magnificence of King Charles' Scottish coronation from the comfort of your own home.

However, if you happen to find yourself in Edinburgh, join the excited crowds lining the Royal Mile to soak up the festive atmosphere and catch a glimpse of this historic event.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: King Charles III: 10 facts to know about the royal coronation ceremony