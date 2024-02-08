The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) of the European Union announced on Thursday that the world had just witnessed the hottest January on record, capping a string of extraordinary heatwaves fueled by climate change.

January was the warmest on record

C3S's data dating back to 1950 reveals that the previous warmest January, which occurred in 2020, was surpassed by last month's higher temperatures. After a record-breaking year in 2023, where temperatures rose due to both El Nino weather and human-caused climate change, resulting in warmer surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, 2023 became the hottest year globally since 1850. Interestingly, every month since June has been the hottest on record worldwide when compared to previous years.

C3S Deputy suggests way to stop the rise in temperatures

C3S Deputy Director Samantha Burgess says, "Not only is it the warmest January on record but we have also just experienced 12 months of more than 1.5 C (1.7 F) above the pre-industrial reference period, Rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are the only way to stop global temperatures increasing."

According to US scientists, there is a one in three possibility that 2024 will be even hotter than the previous year and a 99% chance that it will rank among the top five warmest years ever.

Scientists have suggested that later this year, the El Nino phenomena may transition to its colder twin, the La Nina, after starting to wane last month. Nevertheless, last month's average worldwide sea surface temperatures were the highest for any January in history.

Although the world has surpassed 1.5 C in a year, the Paris Agreement target—a global average temperature over several decades—has not yet been reached.

While some scientists have stated that it is no longer feasible to reach the objective, they have urged governments to take immediate action to reduce CO2 emissions to prevent the target from being overshot and the catastrophic effects of heatwaves, droughts, and rising sea levels that would follow for both people and ecosystems.

