Late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife Allison Holker lists USD 3,795,000 estate for sale: What we know so far

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Ten months after his tragic death, the widow of the late Ellen DeGeneres talk show DJ Stephen tWitch Boss is listing their home for sale. According to online real estate records, Allison Holker, Steven's widow, reportedly listed their Encino mansion for 3,795,000 dollars earlier this month.

Stephen tWitch Boss's massive and expensive mansion

Built in 2018, the 4,600 square foot property boasts 6 bedrooms, as well as some enticing bells and whistles including a pool and hot tub in the backyard, as well as a wine display and 3 fireplaces.

There are 5 suites in the main house, plus a pool house with a separate bathroom is located in the backyard. A chef's kitchen with a center island, top-of-the-line appliances, and a butler's pantry with its own sink, dishwasher, and stove is located in the center of the open floor plan. In 2019, Stephen and Allison paid 2.75 million dollars for the property, and they worked with Pottery Barn to furnish it.

Who was tWitch Boss?

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss built himself as a natural entertainer from his earliest days as a fledgling dancer, 'lighting up every room he stepped into' with his contagious energy and exuberant excitement - which finally drove him into the bright lights of Hollywood success.

What had been a strong and happy ascension up the infamously slippery celebrity ladder came to an abrupt and stunning end with tWitch's tragic suicide at the age of 40. In the decade before his unfortunate death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, tWitch rose to fame as a performer through his upbeat dance videos and many appearances on reality television, social media, and movies.

Boss' wife and kids

The reality television program So You Think You Can Dance featured Stephen tWitch Boss and his wife Allison Holker. They later fell in love and returned to the show as all-stars. The two tied the knot in 2013 and have three kids together, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or you know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available to help you in such situations.

