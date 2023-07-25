LeBron James' son Bronny hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest during workout; Here's what happened

LeBron James' son Bronny, experienced a cardiac arrest during a practice session with the USC Trojans Basketball Team on Monday. He was quickly taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for immediate medical attention. James' family spokesperson has come out to give an update on the player's health.

The James family spokesperson told TMZ, "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. The medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital."

Reportedly Bronny is out of danger and recovering. He explained, "He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update the media when there is more information."

The source continued, "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Reportedly, an insider close to the situation told TMZ that a 911 call was placed on Monday at 9:26 AM from USC's Galen Center, which is the Trojans' practice and playing venue. The 18-year-old basketball player was found unconscious and was promptly transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Bronny, who has recently become a part of the Trojans and is anticipated to have a future in the NBA, was in serious trouble. TMZ's sources indicate that it was a Code 3 situation, with the ambulance using both lights and sirens, underlining the gravity of the emergency.

Bronny James was recently recruited by USC Trojans

As the eldest son of LeBron James, Bronny James got to join the USC Trojans for college basketball, which is one step closer to his eventual journey to the NBA.

Starting his freshman year, he holds an impressive sixth ranking among point guards in the class of 2023. Alongside notable prospects like Matas Buzelis, Ron Holland, Isaiah Collier, Justin Edwards, and Aday Mara, James is part of a high-caliber draft pool, and analysts project him to be chosen in the top 30 during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, LeBron has excitedly expressed his heartfelt aspiration to share the court with his son in the NBA.

