Legendary Aussie cricketer and IPL 2020 commentator Dean Jones passes away of heart attack in Mumbai

Legendary Aussie cricketer Dean Jones passed away of a heart attack in Mumbai on Thursday. The sportsman was in the country working as an IPL 2020 commentator.

It is a sad day for cricket lovers for Australian cricketer Dean Jones has passed away. The legendary Aussie player was in Mumbai, India, working as a commentator for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. NDTV Sports reports Jones was having breakfast with Brett Lee and Nikhil Chopra, fellow IPL 2020 commentators, on Thursday. Lee reportedly tried giving him CPR but it was unsuccessful. Jones suffered a massive heart attack in the lobby of the where he was put up by the IPL broadcasting channel.

The channel issued a statement confirming his death. "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest," the statement read. Jones was 59. Following the news of his sudden demise, numerous cricketers have offered their condolences. Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote, "Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away. A wonderful soul is taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones."

Indian cricket team captain, currently leading for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL, Virat Kohli also paid his tribute. "Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends," he tweeted. Virendra Sehwag also remembered the famous commentator. "Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him," he tweeted.

Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020

Pinkvilla offers condolences and prays for his family.

