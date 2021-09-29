Legendary Manny Pacquiao announces retirement from boxing, will run for Philippine president in 2022

World champion and legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao shocked fans on Wednesday when he announced his retirement from boxing. The 42-year-old's final fight was a defeat by Cuba's Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas last month. In an emotional video, Manny announced that he is bidding goodbye to the sport that brought him fame, money and popularity globally.

Manny Pacquiao is now planning to run for president in the 2022 Philippine elections. In a lengthy 14-minute video, he thanked fans for their support and said, “I just heard the final bell. Boxing is over."

One of the greatest offensive fighters in the world, Manny said, "To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing."

He added, "Thank you for changing my life, when my family was desperate, you gave us hope, you gave me the chance to fight my way out of poverty. Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you I have been given the courage to change more lives. I will never forget what I have done and accomplished in my life that I can’t imagine. I just heard the final bell. The boxing is over."

Pacquiao, worked his way up in the world of boxing after starting out as a teenager. He is the only boxer to hold world titles in eight different divisions. He won his first major title in 1998 at the age of 19, defeating Thailand's Chatchai Sasakul for the WBC flyweight title. He is also the only boxer to hold world championships across four decades.

The legendary boxer has already announced his decision to run for President in the upcoming Philippine elections in 2022.

