LinkedIn Ventures Into Gaming: Social Media Platform Decides To Enhance User Engagement By Introducing Games

Trigger warning: This article contains references to physical abuse.

A disturbing video surfaced recently, shedding light on a distressing incident of bullying at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage, Minnesota. The footage captured a group of students encircling another student, pressing him against a locker, and subjecting him to a brutal beating.

The victim, clearly overwhelmed and defenseless, attempted to evade the onslaught of punches delivered by two significantly larger classmates, while the rest of the group looked on, some even cheering.

The altercation escalated quickly before the video abruptly ended, leaving viewers deeply unsettled.

Authorities yet to respond

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, neither the Savage Police Department nor the school administration has issued any formal statement regarding the violent episode.

Shockingly, it was revealed that the police department did not receive any report concerning the incident, raising concerns about the handling of such matters within the educational system and the community at large.

Continued instances of school violence

This incident follows a string of violent altercations in schools across the United States, underscoring the persistent issue of bullying and its grave consequences. Just over a week prior, a harrowing incident in Missouri saw a 16-year-old student, Kaylee Gain, viciously attacked during a confrontation near her high school.

The altercation left Gain with severe injuries, including brain bleeding and a skull fracture, prompting widespread outrage and calls for action to address the underlying issues contributing to such violence.

Similarly, the tragic death of Nex Benedict, a non-binary student at Owasso High School, reverberated across the nation, drawing attention to the devastating impact of bullying and discrimination within school environments.

Benedict's untimely demise was ruled a suicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, casting a somber shadow on the urgent need for comprehensive measures to tackle bullying and support vulnerable students.

As communities grapple with these distressing incidents, it is imperative for authorities, educators, and society as a whole to prioritize the safety and well-being of students.

