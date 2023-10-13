'Lipstick and lashes say Applebees': Cheesecake factory date goes viral as Netizens speculate it being a skit

In the era of viral TikTok trends, an unconventional video surfaced in our social media streams. The footage depicted a visibly upset woman who adamantly remained in her car upon discovering her date had chosen The Cheesecake Factory. This incident led to a heated exchange, laying bare contrasting expectations and fueling a discussion on first-date etiquette and personal preferences.

The unusual first date encounter

The nearly 7-minute video, shared by TikTok creator Monique Santos, went viral within hours, receiving over 912,000 views, as reported by DailyDot. While the video initially featured Santos as the woman, she later clarified that she was not the person in the video, which only added to the intrigue. In the video, the woman confronted her date about their choice of venue, asserting that The Cheesecake Factory was not suitable for a first date, especially considering the effort she had put into dressing up.

Check out the video right here!

The clash of expectations

The video displayed a contentious dialogue between the woman and her date, sparking a heated discussion among viewers. The woman believed that her date should have gone all out for their first meeting due to her appearance. She argued that, when courting a woman, a man should cherish her and treat her well. Her date agreed but expressed his expectation of receiving similar respect in return.

As the conversation unfolded, it was revealed that the woman's late arrival due to work had limited the restaurant choices. Her date, understanding her situation, defended his decision to take her to a more casual dining spot. This discrepancy in expectations and understanding of what constitutes a suitable first date location highlighted the complexities of dating and individual preferences.

Check out reactions right here!

Cheesecake Factory date controversy delves into dating dynamic

The recent Cheesecake Factory date drama provides a compelling illustration of the significance of effective communication, mutual respect, and the influence of personal expectations in the realm of dating. As the incident unfolded, it prompted a divergence of opinions among viewers. While some championed the woman's viewpoint, contending that her date should have orchestrated a more impressive outing, others believed that his response was appropriate.

In the broader context, this viral episode underscores the fundamental necessity of transparent and candid communication in building successful relationships. It underscores that what constitutes an ideal date can diverge greatly between individuals, emphasizing the importance of navigating these disparities with respect and empathy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra in talks to host dating reality show Temptation Island; DEETS inside