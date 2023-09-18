'Logan is going to get mad': Adin Ross makes stunning claim about Jake Paul-KSI's alleged beef

The Prime Card fights of KSI and Logan Paul, co-founders of Prime, who will be taking on Tommy Fury and Dillon Danis, respectively, is expected to be one of the biggest influencer boxing events in history. Fans are equally as thrilled to watch the biggest online stars of our day square off in the match.

Recently, Kick streamer, Adin Ross invited KSI and Tommy Fury for a fictitious face-off on his Kick stream where the two content creators engaged in some friendly wagering and flexing before their highly awaited Prime Card matchup. But before Tommy joined the call, Adin and KSI talked about his long-running feud with Jake Paul, and Adin made the decision to offer a heated take on the whole thing.

Adin Ross tells KSI that Prime Card matches are scripted

As per Dexerto, Adin Ross, who keeps up with everything has shared his opinions on this fight. Adin got loose on KSI on his most recent stream as they were talking about the top boxers on the influencer circuit. Adin is heard saying, “Can I be honest with you? I think all this sh*t is f*cking rigged. I think you and Jake don’t really have beef, you guys are going to fight, it’s going to be the biggest fight of all time, then Logan is going to get mad, and Logan and Jake are going to fight, the end. Then you guys are all cool on an island together sipping some champagne while you’re sitting on millions of dollars. That’s the truth!”

Adin Ross just offered this as a forecast, thus we cannot be certain of what would transpire during the real bout. Logan and KSI are both seasoned fighters, and influencers making up drama to boost sales is nothing new.

Fans are excited to witness the result of the fight between KSI and Tommy Fury as well as if KSI can once again show why he belongs in the ring. KSI who gained a massive fan following on YouTube has now taken his skills to the boxing ring. He is one of the most popular names in influencer boxing. Though not the most remarkable, KSI's pro boxing resume is nevertheless one to take note of.

