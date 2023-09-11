Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis Fight: Potential cancellation and what you should be aware of

The much-awaited battle between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul is scheduled for October 14th, and given their long online spat, it may be one of the most combustible influencer-boxing events yet. Danis has been posting about Logan Paul's fiancée, Danish model Nina Agdal, for several weeks.

In addition to images of the model in scant clothes or in the nude, he also posted pictures of her posing with wealthy and well-known guys with the inference that she had slept with them. Nina Agdal has had enough after months of persistent attacks on her character because of her prior actions, and on September 6 she filed a lawsuit against Dillon Danis.

Misfit threatens to cancel the bout between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis

Agdal asserted in the lawsuit that Danis's constant postings about her caused her "humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm," and she even claimed that one of his posts violated both federal and state law. Additionally, according to court filings, Danis published a picture of Nina in "full frontal nudity," which he didn't take down until Misfits Boxing coerced him into it by threatening to cancel his bout with Paul if he didn't.

Danis was told to remove the post by Misfits Boxing, the organization that was organizing his bout with Paul and was threatening to cancel it if he didn't. According to reports, the allegedly inappropriate photo was captured without Agdal's permission during a love meeting more than 10 years ago.

Agdal is requesting a judge's order prohibiting Danis from writing about her in the future and is suing for up to 150,000 dollars in damages. In his first tweet regarding the case, Danis also made reference to the possibility of their battle being postponed. This most likely relates to Danis' claims that he had a picture of Agdal that would ruin his career and relationships.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Both the MMA and YouTube viewers are very interested in the impending battle between Paul and Danis. Paul, a professional boxer who first gained fame as a YouTuber, has fought in a number of fights, including a contentious exhibition contest against Floyd Mayweather. Danis is a mixed martial artist who specializes in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He is known for his association with UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

