KSI vs Tommy Fury Prime Card 2023: When and where to watch the influencer boxing extravaganza?

The highly anticipated Prime Card 2023 is set to ignite the world of influencer boxing once again as KSI squares off against Tommy Fury, and Logan Paul faces Dillon Danis in a co-headlined event.

Five years ago, the phenomenon of influencer boxing burst into the mainstream when KSI, the British sensation, clashed with American YouTube sensation Logan Paul. Once fierce rivals, they've now joined forces, becoming business partners and headlining one of the most talked-about combat sports events of 2023.



Dubbed the Prime Card, this event features social media icons battling it out against fresh opponents in their own co-headline matchups. KSI is gearing up to face the undefeated Tommy Fury, while Logan Paul is set to enter the ring against Dillon Danis, pending any last-minute changes.

When is KSI vs. Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis?

From what we have gathered from social media platforms so far, the Prime Card event featuring KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis will happen on Saturday, October 14, 2023, as reported by Dexerto. This highly anticipated event will unfold at the Manchester Arena, with a seating capacity of up to 21,000. The exact start time for the broadcast is yet to be determined, said the Dexerto report.



Where to Watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prime Card 2023

The Prime Card will be exclusively broadcast on DAZN. To catch the action live, fans will need to purchase a DAZN subscription and the pay-per-view (PPV) package. You can opt for a monthly subscription at $24.99 USD/£19.99 or an annual subscription at $224.99 USD/£99.99, as reported by Dexerto.

For those looking to watch the preliminary card, it will be streamed for free on YouTube worldwide.

Meanwhile, the Prime Card promises a thrilling night of fights. Alongside the headline matchups, viewers can expect exciting undercard and preliminary fights. Notable bouts include Chase DeMoor's comeback after a two-year suspension, S-X vs. DTG, and Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace, a long-anticipated rematch.

On the main card, Luis Pineda and Bdave take on Nichlmao and Alex Wassabi, while Whindersson Nunes faces MyMateNate. The event also features a showdown for the Misfits light heavyweight championship between King Kenny and Anthony Taylor. Salt Papi and Slim Albaher will clash in one of the most anticipated influencer boxing matches, vying for the title of the next KSI.

Additionally, Deen The Great and Walid Sharks will renew their rivalry in an eagerly awaited rematch.

The Prime Card 2023 promises to be a sensational night of influencer boxing, with a stacked lineup and unforgettable matchups.

Stay tuned for more fight announcements as the event approaches, and don't miss out on the action-packed world of influencer boxing this year.



