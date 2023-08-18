Lollapalooza India: Celebrated music festival will be back in Mumbai on Jan 27-28, 2024

Lollapalooza is back! One of the biggest music festivals in the world returns to India. The music festival brings in different artists from across the world together with diverse flavors of music. After a massive hit with its first edition in the country, Lollapalooza is all set to spread its magic in the city of Mumbai in 2024. Lollapalooza has promised that this edition is going to be twice as epic as the last one.

Lollapalooza will come to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course on the 27th and 28th of January 2024. The festival is a once-in-a-lifetime event with cutting-edge culinary options, art, fashion, and much more. It has four stages with bubbling energy and over 20 hours of live music presented by some of the biggest performers locally and internationally.

Pre-sale for Lollapalooza India 2024

Like last year, this edition will also be a fusion of EDM, techno, traditional, and indie music. Coming to the ticket sales, BookMyShow co-produces and promotes the festival, and has announced details regarding the ticket sales.

A limited-time, exclusive Pre-Sale for owners of RuPay credit cards will kick off the sale of tickets for Lollapalooza India 2024 on August 23. The Original #LollaSquad and BookMyShow Superstars will be able to purchase tickets to Lollapalooza India from a unique Pre-Sale beginning on August 25. With this effort, the festival invites the #LollaSquad back for a version of the ground-breaking music event in India that will be far more spectacular. Beginning on August 27, 2023, the general on-sale of tickets for Lollapalooza India 2024 will be open to everybody.

More about Lollapalooza

A booming live music scene including some of the most notable international musicians has arrived thanks to Lollapalooza India, which BookMyShow Live co-produces. The festival has been a mash-up of musical genres, featuring everything from pop, rock, hip-hop, indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM), techno, and a host of new Indian sounds that were discovered by thousands of music lovers in its debut edition.

In the previous edition, the colorful and lively festival connected with 60,000 fans over two days through energetic performances, stage production, and immersive festival experiences. In addition to being the epicenter of live music culture, Lollapalooza India has unveiled a huge, generous Lolla Food Park, many experience zones, such as festival-look glam stations, tailored tailor shops, and art installations for endless flex-worthy grabs!

Well, we are all excited and can't wait to witness the magic of Lollapalooza!

Which Indian/Global artist would you like to see performing at Lollapalooza India 2024? Let us know your pick in the comments section below!

