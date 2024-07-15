Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of gun violence and death.

Former US President Donald Trump was shot in the right ear approximately 50 kilometers north of Pittsburgh, in Butler, Pennsylvania, during a campaign rally. According to Reuters, the incident spread fear among those in the crowd at the event.

Following her husband's assassination attempt on Saturday night, former first lady Melania Trump made her first public statement on Sunday, referring to the incident as a heinous act.

Former First Lady Melania reacts to Donald Trump rally shooting

The former First Lady wrote that when she watched that violent bullet strike her husband, Donald, she realized her life, and Barron's life, was on the brink of devastating change.

Thanking the security personnel, Melania said she was grateful to the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect her husband. Her statement further read, "And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together while we are here."

Following her departure from the White House in 2021, Melania Trump has mostly avoided the public eye. She urged people to ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence.

Donald Trump to return to the public eye following the attack

Following his bullet wound to the ear sustained in an attempted assassination on Saturday during an election event in Butler, Donald Trump said he was looking forward to speaking in Wisconsin later this week, home of the Republican National Convention.

Who was the person who attempted the assassination of Donald Trump?

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Pennsylvania, has been named by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as the subject involved in what it described as an attempted assassination.

Shortly after he started firing from the roof of a building around 140 meters away from the stage, he was fatally shot by Secret Service personnel. According to the Secret Service, two rally attendees suffered serious injuries, and one more person was killed.

