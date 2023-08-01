Lori Vallow Daybell update: 'Doomsday mother' gets sentenced for multiple life terms for killing her children

On Monday, Lori Vallow Daybell, the mother who murdered her two children and her husband’s former wife, was sentenced to multiple lifetime prison terms. The ‘doomsday mom’ had been making headlines for the past few weeks due to her conspiracy and her court trial. Her crime has shocked the entire nation, and after weeks of a long trial, she has been punished.

For the two first-degree murder charges against JJ and Tylee, as well as the plot to murder Tammy Daybell, her husband's ex-wife, the court ordered Vallow Daybell to serve her prison sentences consecutively rather than simultaneously and without the prospect of release. Daybell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in May after the jury agreed with the prosecution's assertion that she planned to murder her youngest children to start a new life with Chad Daybell.

Lori Vallow children: How many biological kids did she have?

Lori Vallow Daybell has three children: Coly Ryan, 27, the late Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua Vallow, 7. JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, two of Daybell's children, were killed by her in the first degree and were found dead on Chad Daybell's farm on June 9, 2020. Daybell was found guilty of both murder conspiracy and first-degree murder in May.

Tylee’s burned and charred remains were discovered, while JJ was found duct-taped and strangled. She was also found guilty of grand theft and conspiracy to kill Tammy Daybell, Chad’s then-wife.

Lori Vallow Daybell and her cult beliefs

During the trial, the judge observed the jurors' "disgust" and made a note of it. Boyce described the sight as horrifying and stated that although law enforcement, the jury, and he personally would be tormented by visions of the children's bodies. He saw no indication that Vallow Daybell was sorry for what she did.

There were several odd and disturbing occurrences throughout the protracted trial. According to the prosecution, Vallow Daybell's motivations included her desire to live with Chad Daybell, which led to her planning the murder of his now-deceased wife, as well as her esoteric religious beliefs about "dark energy" and the "end times."

