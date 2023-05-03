Los Angeles Philharmonic: Women gets turned on by performance, witness called it 'loud and full body orgasm'

Philharmonic’s instrumental skills might be described as “music to your ears,” but concertgoers seemed to have gotten more than they signed up for during their concert in LA. A woman allegedly got so turned on during the Los Angeles Philharmonic performance that she had an “orgasm” during the show. Multiple tweets from witnesses have surfaced on the internet that describe the woman having “an orgasm,” while one suggested that the woman was having a "breakdown of some sort." Here is what happened.

Woman has an orgasm during a classical music performance

LA Times disclosed what actually happened at the Philharmonic’s Friday show. While the Philharmonic was performing Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the attention of the concertgoers was turned from the stage to the audience. A woman in the audience was apparently affected by the performance to the length of her being sexually aroused. A witness that was seated close to the woman told LA Times that the woman seemed to be “heavily breathing.” The witness also added that the woman’s partner, who was seated beside her, was smiling at her in an attempt not to shame her. The course narrated the incident saying, The source disclosed, "I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she ... had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort not to shame her. It was quite beautiful.”

The band is being praised for not stopping even after the woman had a “loud and full body orgasm." An audio clip from the show has surfaced in which you can hear someone moaning loudly as the band goes on with the performance while playing the 5th's second movement. Another concertgoer had a stark opposite theory; they took to Twitter to write that the woman seemed to be having a "breakdown of some sort," and everyone in the crowd was "worried it was a medical emergency."

Tweets about the concert surface

Multiple people who attended the concert took to Twitter to give their account on what happened at the eventful show. A tweet read, “friends who went to the LA philharmonic last night are reporting that in the middle of the show some lady had a SCREAMING orgasm, to the point where the whole orchestra stopped playing. some people really know how to live…”

Another read, “Went to see @LAPhil play @Thomasades and Tchaikovsky 5 last night. A woman in the audience had loud and full body orgasm during the 5th's second movement... Band politely carried on. Props to LAPhil (and Pytor Ilyich) for bringing it on....”

A third person added that, the woman’s moment of pleasure was “wonderfully timed” and with the “romantic swell” in the melodies. He added, “One can’t know exactly what happened, but it seemed very clear from the sound that it was an expression of pure physical joy."

