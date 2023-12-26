Lot No. 249 Ending Explained: Exploring the director's take on the conclusion

Delve into the supernatural world with the BBC's latest TV drama, Lot No. 249, a spine-chilling adaptation based on Arthur Conan Doyle's story. Premiered on December 24, 2023, as part of the A Ghost Story for Christmas series on BBC Two, this drama is adapted and directed by Mark Gatiss, renowned for his classic ghost story adaptations.

Unraveling the plot

The story revolves around an Oxford student, Abercrombie Smith, portrayed by Kit Harington, who unravels a haunting mystery involving his neighbor, Edward Bellingham, played by Freddie Fox. Smith suspects Bellingham of using a reanimated Egyptian mummy to eliminate his social and romantic rivals. Confrontation leads to the destruction of the mummy, but a startling revelation hints at a second mummy, Lot 250, ensuring the nightmare continues.

Stellar cast and production

Featuring a talented ensemble cast including Colin Ryan, John Heffernan, and others, the production spearheaded by Adorable Media for BBC Arts promises a gripping narrative. Mark Gatiss, known for his previous BBC Christmas adaptations, brings his signature touch to this eerie tale, having directed classics like The Tractate of Middoth and The Dead Room.

Kit Harington and Freddie Fox's casting was announced in October 2023, followed by the inclusion of additional cast members. Filming, conducted in Hertfordshire during 2023, sets the stage for a visually captivating and suspenseful experience.

Advertisement

Divergence from the original plot

Mark Gatiss's adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle's Lot No. 249 diverges significantly from the original storyline. While both versions feature Abercrombie Smith encountering the enigmatic Edward Bellingham and a confrontation involving a reanimated mummy, the TV adaptation takes a strikingly different turn.

In Doyle's tale, Abercrombie Smith emerges victorious as he forces Bellingham to destroy the mummy, leading to Bellingham's escape from the country. However, Gatiss's version introduces a darker twist. Bellingham reveals a second artifact, Lot No. 250, setting the stage for a more ominous and chilling resolution.

Mark Gatiss, in an interview with RadioTimes.com, highlighted his penchant for crafting endings suitable for television adaptations. He embraced a darker, vengeance-driven motif reminiscent of EC Comics, resulting in a shocking finale where characters meet brutal fates.

The concluding scene, suggested by Kit Harington, features a gruesome moment as Smith meets a grim end, captured in a chilling neck-snapping moment by the second undead creature.

Gatiss expressed his delight in the audacious conclusion, admitting the surprise and intensity of the ending and praising Harington's contribution to the macabre finale. The divergence from the original plot adds an unexpected and gripping layer to the latest installment of the Ghost Story for Christmas series, offering viewers a chilling and unforgettable experience.

ALSO READ: How different were Kate and Prince William and Harry-Meghan's Christmas celebrations?