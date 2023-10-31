Louisiana House Speaker's wife's counseling service under scrutiny for controversial beliefs

In an unexpected turn of events, the wife of recently elected House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson is being investigated for her Christian counseling service. Kelly Johnson's counseling service is associated with a group recognized for its controversial views on abortion and homosexuality, as well as procedures based on the teachings of the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates. This development has generated concerns about her counseling practice's future as per Business Insider.

A rapid ascent to political prominence

The recent promotion of Rep. Mike Johnson to the office of House Speaker has propelled the couple into the national limelight. Kelly and Mike Johnson are extremely devout people who have been involved in religious groups and conservative issues in the past. Their religious ideals and views have played an important part in their public lives, adding to the issue.

Kelly Johnson's counseling firm focuses on Temperament counseling, a practice she learned from a Christian couple who formed an organization in the 1980s as per Business Insider. Her counseling service is associated with the National Christian Counselors Association, which promotes faith-based counseling outside of typical state-licensed venues. It is opposed to state-licensed professionals providing guidance that contradicts Christian principles, such as homosexuality and abortion.

The methodology of the counseling service, informed by Hippocrates' idea of temperament, is similar to Tim LaHaye's work. LaHaye, a controversial figure on the evangelical right, was a vocal opponent of LGBTQ people and wrote extensively on the depravity of homosexuality. The therapy program includes components such as deliverance ministry, which further aligns with conservative religious beliefs.

Website controversy and ties to House Speaker

Kelly Johnson's website, which previously had papers linking homosexuality to bestiality and incest, went down immediately after her husband was appointed House Speaker. Rep. Mike Johnson, a constitutional lawyer, performed as a notary public for the counseling service's operating agreement in 2017. The language of the paper is similar to that of a model bylaws for churches prepared by Freedom Guard, a nonprofit organization formed by Speaker Johnson that focuses on contending for the Christian faith by strategic litigation.

As the story unfolds, it raises concerns about the junction of personal convictions, public office, and the separation of church and state. The Johnsons' profound religious convictions and united devotion to conservative Christian ideals are now being called into question as they assume significant positions in Louisiana politics. The event also emphasizes the ongoing debate about the importance of personal beliefs in driving public policy, as well as the possibility of conflict when personal convictions clash with secular government values.

