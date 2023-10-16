Love Island Australia 2023: Premiere date, streaming options, and other details

Love Island Australia's fourth season, which was a rollercoaster of emotions, has almost been a whole year ago. The villa experiment was a success in the long term since the winning couple, Austen Bugeja and Claudia Bonifazio, are still blissfully married despite all the turbulence.

Love Island: Release date and streaming options

The new islanders are yearning for love and on Monday, October 30, Love Island Australia season 5 will premiere on 9Now. Every Monday through Thursday, it will then air as a special on Channel 9 following The Block at 6 p.m. AEDT.

Sophie Monk to introduce a new bunch of singles

While fending off the temptations of gorgeous bombshells entering the Villa, the Islanders must Couple Up, remain together, and win over the hearts of the public. A number of hot new singles, including the most talked-about sister from Married At First Sight, will be introduced to the Villa by host Sophie Monk and will shock the Islanders like never before.

When a shocking new Bomb appears, generating turmoil, the Islanders must couple up and stick together in order to secure their seat, despite the temptations. Ben Richardson, Savannah Badger, Ollie Lawson, Tia Gregory, Trent Woolman, Nakia Pires, Zac Nunns, Tyra Johannes, Nate Page, and Kirra Schofield are the single and islanders for season 5.

What is Love Island?

Based on the global Love Island brand, Love Island Australia is a dating reality series. The show follows the premise of past iterations of the Love Island model and focuses on a group of single competitors, known as "Islanders," who live together in an opulent Villa isolated from the outside world in an effort to find love.