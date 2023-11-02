Love Island Games: Premiere date, streaming options and other details

Love Island Games, a brand-new all-stars spin-off series that will unite former islanders from all over the world for a second chance at love, is a huge treat for fans of the popular show.

Filmed in beautiful Fiji, the show will be hosted by Maya Jama and feature legendary previous contestants like Curtis Pritchard and Megan Barton-Hanson making a comeback to screens to provide nonstop drama, romance, and pure entertainment.

How to watch Love Island Games in the US, UK, and Australia?

Love Island Games will be available for streaming six days a week on Peacock from November 1 at 9 p.m. EDT, the only platform where the entire first season will be available. Popular former Islanders from past "Love Island" seasons from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries will be on the reality competitive dating show.

On November 1, Love Island Games will premiere on Peacock which is available in the US. With an SKY or NOW account, audiences in the UK and Ireland can watch the new series. And if you are in some different country, you can still watch by following the simple steps explained below:

Get VPN Express.

Configure a connection with a US server location.

Create a Peacock account.

You can watch your show!

VPNs are legit and enable users to access content that is geographically prohibited while also protecting their network connection when utilizing public networks. Users may also use VPNs to change the IP address of their device to a different country.

About Love Island Games

According to the synopsis of the show, "romance will meet reality as favorite Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals and new competition twists and turns like never before."

Famous previous participants include Love Island UK's Curtis Pritchard, who placed fourth in the 2019 season, Meghan Barton Hanson, a 2018 competitor, musician Kyra Green from Love Island USA's first season, and Mitch Hibberd and Tina Provis from the Australian edition of the popular show.

