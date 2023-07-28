Love Island USA: Are the previous winners still together or have they broken up?

Love Island USA is one of the most popular shows and it has returned with its new season. This season a new set of singles are out look out for love and become the next successful couple. The winners of the show don’t only get massive prize money but also go back home with their soulmates. Looking back at the past four seasons, there were some of the most iconic pairs that won the show. Let's take a look if these winning couples are still together or not.

Love Island USA: Previous Season's Winners

Season 1

There were several fan favorites in the first season itself, but there could only be one victorious couple. Ultimately, Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli were the season one winning couple. Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber were the Love Island success story, being together to the end of the competition and taking home the top honor. But shortly after collecting their $100,000 award, Elizabeth and Zac parted ways.

Season 2

Justine and Caleb, who were crowned the official King and Queen of the villa, won the show's second season and the hearts of viewers. Given that they resided on different coasts throughout the pandemic, it was obviously difficult for the two to see each other as frequently as one might assume. On January 17, 2021, Justine announced their breakup via Instagram.

Season 3

Love Island USA's third season was won by Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy. Fans believed she just hooked up with Korey because she thought it would give her the greatest opportunity to win, which caused controversy for the pair on the show. Even though he was getting dumped by girl after girl on the show, fans never stopped stepping in to help Korey. Although Korey relocated to Arizona to be nearer to Olivia, things didn't work out. Olivia said in a post-show interview that she informed Korey they were just friends for the time being.

Season 4

Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison were named the winner of Love Island USA season 4 on August 28, 2022. Timmy, a Los Angeles resident who works as a real estate agent and personal trainer, and Zeta Morrison, a model, nanny, and writer who is also from LA, received the $100,000 grand prize. However, Zeta said that when they left the resort, her and Timmy's romance deteriorated. In a podcast conversation on YouTube, Zeta broke up with Timmy.

Also read: New Fortnite update let's you play in Futurama characters' skins; Everything you need to know about the game