Madhya Pradesh Police Officer recreates Ajay Devgn's Phool Aur Kaante car stunt and gets reproached

A Police Officer in Madhya Pradesh copies Ajay Devgn's Phool Aur Kaante car stunt and gets reprimanded.

It looks like real-life policemen too are taking some inspiration from Rohit Shetty's cop universe. A cop from Madhya Pradesh recently recreated a car stunt from Ajay Devgn's film Phool Aur Kaante and as a result, he got reprimanded. A 32-second video of sub-Inspector Manoj Yadav pulling off a deadly Bollywood stunt is circulating on the internet. The police officer is seen balancing himself on two moving cars and it looks exactly the same as Ajay Devgn's stunt in 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante.

Sub-Inspector Manoj Yadav was posted in charge of Narsinghgarh police outpost and an inquiry has been initiated in the matter. The Police Officer hails from Gwalior and has been put in charge of maintaining order during the Coronavirus crisis. However, it seems like the cop took to replicating Ajay Devgn's action stunt in order to keep stress away amidst the ongoing tough times.

Check it out:

Phool Aur Kaante happens to be Ajay Devgn's debut film in Bollywood. The actor has recreated the same stunt in other films such as Rohit Shetty's Golmaal and his outing with Rakul Preet, De De Pyaar De. How can one forget Rohit Shetty's obsession with cars in films starring Ajay Devgn in the lead? First, it was the Golmaal series followed by Singham, which became the first movie in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Credits :Twitter

