Maggie Rogers kicks in 2024 as she teases new song Don't Forget Me: Details inside

In a social media post this week, Maggie Rogers teased the release of new music. The new song was initially leaked in the summer, along with Rogers' confirmation that she had completed the writing and recording of her third album. The 'Surrender' LP's follow-up was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York, as was disclosed on Instagram in 2022.

"See you in 2024," Rogers wrote as the caption for a screen grab of a song that seems to be Don't Forget Me. She's been testing the song out live recently, both in a TikTok video from last summer and at the Newport Folk Festival in 2023.

When is Don't Forget Me releasing?

Rogers just stated that it will be released "sometime in 2024," which might mean any day now. As of now, Rogers hasn't revealed the release date and fans are excited. 2022's Surrender was Rogers' last album, and in January, she collaborated with Zach Bryan on his single Dawns. Together with Soccer Mommy and Alvvays, Rogers carried out her largest US tour to date in 2023.

Maggie Rogers singing career

Rogers has always been known for creating artful contradictions in her music. Her unique style combines the best aspects of electronic music with a conventional songwriter approach. Her music is known for its catchy melodies that appeal to listeners worldwide.

Although Rogers is primarily known for her electronic style, she actually started her career in the folk genre. However, ambiance has always been a major component in almost all of her projects. Rogers has often shared that she owes much of her musical education to her parents, who started teaching her at a very young age.

