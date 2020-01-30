Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd Death Anniversary: Remembering the man behind independent India

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is fondly known as Mahatma Gandhi is the man behind Independent India. And today marks the 72nd death anniversary of Gandhiji. Read below to know more.

Today marks the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation- Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is fondly known as Mahatma Gandhi. This day is also celebrated as Martyr's Day or Shaheed Divas. This day is important to us since on this day, we pay homage to the freedom fighters who lost their lives for the independence of our country.

Gandhiji, who played a huge role during the freedom struggle, was assassinated on January 30, 1948 by Nathuram Godse. He did so because as per him, Mahatma Gandhi was responsible for the partition of the country.

Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat, Gandhiji came back to India after receiving his higher education in England, to lead the freedom struggle against the British rule. India, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, gained Independence on August 15, 1947. He not only got us independence but also introduced us to the concept of non-violence. On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Defence Minister and the three Service Chiefs of India pays homage to the Father of the Nation and all the martyrs who gave their lives for the nation.

Read More