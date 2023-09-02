Mahira Khan to Sajal Aly: Top 10 sensational beauties of Pakistan industry

The Pakistani industry has always been a blend of different cultures and races. The entertainment industry has been always praised by audiences worldwide for its engaging dramas which comprise of meaningful storylines and talented actors. Even the actresses of Pakistan have been quite popular for their beauty and charm, fans simp over them whether it is for their long dark hair or their flawless skin. Let us look at the top 10 beautiful actresses of Pakistan who have ruled our hearts.

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan is known as the Queen of the Pakistani industry. She has been featured in popular dramas like Humsafar and Hum Kaha Ke Sache The. She also made her Bollywood debut with the superhit film Raees opposite to the one and only Shah Rukh Khan.

Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan is known for her stunning personality and charm. She has featured in blockbuster dramas like Mere Paas Tum Ho and Chupke Chupke. She is currently seen in the drama, Mein.

Yumna Zaidi

Yumna Zaidi is known for her adorable looks and feminine charm. She has impressed viewers with performances in dramas like: Parizaad, Baktawar and the most recent blockbuster,Tere Bin.

Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir is popular for her red apple cheeks and gorgeous hair. She has been part of dramas like Visaal, Mere Humsafar and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.

Neelam Muneer

Neelam Muneer is one of the most stunning actors in the Pakistani industry. She has been praised for her acting skills in the drama Qayamat and Chakkar.

Sehar Khan

Sehar Khan is currently trending everywhere for her beauty and adorable charm. She rose to fame with shows like Rang Mahal and Fairy Tale.

Kinza Hashmi

Kinza came to the industry with no support and became quite popular in a short span of time. She won hearts with her performances in Meher Posh and the drama Mere Ban Jao.

Komal Meer

Komal Meer is known for her fabulous acting skills and endearing screen presence. She has won praise for her performances in shows like Badshah Begum and Wehshi.

Hiba Bukhari

Hiba Bukhari is currently one of the most popular actresses in the industry. She rose to fame with shows like Deewangi and Fitoor and has won many accolades for her performances.

Advertisement

Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly is quite a sensation in the Pakistani industry. She has been part of several popular dramas like Alif, Yakeen Ka Safar and Kuch Ankahee. She also featured in the Bollywood film Mom opposite late actress Sridevi.

ALSO READ: Who is Robert Irwin dating? Steve Irwin's son goes IG official with Heath Ledger's niece