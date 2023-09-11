Mahira Khan's complex love journey: Marriage at 23 against parents' wishes, single motherhood at 25

Mahira Hafeez Khan is a prominent and beautiful Pakistani actress who made her debut in the entertainment industry as a video jockey in 2006. She is best known for her outstanding performance as Khirad Hussain in the romantic Pakistani drama series Humsafar. This role earned her critical acclaim and numerous awards for her exceptional acting talent. Despite her glamorous and successful career in the film world, Mahira Khan's personal life has been marked by challenges that have only made her stronger and more resilient.

About Mahira Khan’s personal life

Mahira Khan was born in Karachi, Pakistan, in December 1984. She embarked on her educational journey by moving to California for higher studies, initially attending Santa Monica College. Subsequently, she pursued her bachelor's degree at the University of Southern California. However, she did not complete her undergraduate studies and decided to return to Pakistan in 2008.

Mahira Khan's personal journey is a testament to her hard work and resilience, serving as an inspiration to many. Her ability to overcome challenges and emerge as a strong woman is truly admirable.

Mahira Khan's love journey:

According to a Bollywood Shaadis report, In 2006, during a visit to Los Angeles, Mahira met Ali Askari, who later became her husband. Their friendship soon blossomed into a beautiful love story, leading them to make the decision to get married. Mahira was only 23 years old at the time.

Mahira Khan's love story with Ali faced obstructions when her father, Hafeez Khan, objected to their relationship. Despite the opposition, Mahira and Ali were determined to be together and committed to marrying each other. They exchanged vows in a traditional nikah ceremony in 2007.

Birth of Mahira and Ali’s son Azlaan

Two years after their marriage, in 2009, Mahira Khan and Ali Askari were blessed with their first child. The couple were blessed with a baby boy and they lovingly named him Azlaan Askari. The arrival of their son brought immense happiness to the couple, and they embraced the joys of parenthood with great enthusiasm and love.

Mahira Khan and Ali Askari’s separation:

Mahira Khan and Ali Askari's beautiful love story tragically took a drastically unexpected and challenging turn shortly after the birth of their son. The couple faced difficulties in their relationship that escalated, ultimately leading Mahira Khan and Ali Askari to make the difficult decision to end their marriage. Despite their separation, their son, Azlaan, remained in the custody of his mother, Mahira Khan.

Mahira Khan’s journey as a single mother

At the age of 25, Mahira Khan embarked on her journey as a single mother. Despite the heartbreak, Mahira Khan displayed extraordinary resilience. She chose to prioritize both her career and her role as a mother, taking matters into her own hands as she embarked on the journey of initiating a new life for herself and her son.

Advertisement

Mahira Khan’s work front:

In 2011, Mahira Khan made her film debut in the Shoaib Mansoor-directed film Bol, where she had a supporting role. However, it was her role in the TV serial Humsafar that truly catapulted her career to new heights. Her sensational performance in the series earned her numerous awards and accolades, establishing her as a celebrated actress in Pakistan.

Mahira Khan continued to diversify her acting portfolio by appearing in various web series. One of the notable milestones in her career was being cast opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the film Raees.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Archana Gautam grooves to retro jam Jawani Janeman; Watch