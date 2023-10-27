Maine mass shootings suspect Robert Card's neighbor reveals key details: All you need to know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war, homicide, death, and physical abuse

A massive manhunt is currently underway for Robert Card, a 40-year-old former US Army Reserve marksman and skilled outdoorsman, suspected of a shocking shooting spree that left 18 people dead and 13 others wounded in Maine. Card, who is considered armed and dangerous, is believed to be capable of evading capture due to his knowledge of the local terrain.

The suspect's familiar territory

Robert Card is a resident of Bowdoin, a small community situated approximately 16 miles from Lewiston, as reported by New York Post. The suspect's family has been in the area for several generations, known as quiet farmers who have owned extensive acres of land in the vicinity. Rick Goddard, a longtime neighbor who resides near Card's parents, described the dense, wooded landscape and its potential for concealment.

"It's his stomping ground. I mean, he grew up here. He knows the area really well. He's capable of hiding for a long time if he doesn't want to be caught. There's a lot of places you can be in the woods and never be seen," Goddard stated.

The landscape is characterized by thick woods and closely packed trees, providing ample hiding spots that are virtually impenetrable to aerial surveillance. Local knowledge and familiarity with this terrain may prove advantageous for Card, making him elusive to law enforcement.

The tragic shooting spree

The horrifying events unfolded on a Wednesday night when Card allegedly opened fire at two separate locations. He entered the Just-In-Time Recreation Bowl in Lewiston and used an assault rifle to fatally shoot seven individuals.

Minutes later, he targeted Schemengees Bar & Grille, located about two miles away, where he killed seven more individuals, one outside the establishment. Three other individuals who sustained gunshot wounds later succumbed to their injuries in area hospitals. Additionally, 13 people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl.

The suspect's vehicle, a white Subaru Outback, was discovered in Lisbon, approximately 8 miles from the shooting sites. Residents in Lisbon were ordered to shelter in place as authorities considered Card to be armed and dangerous.

A shocking tragedy

The scale of the tragedy nearly matches the annual number of homicides in the state of Maine, with 29 homicides reported in 2022. Lewiston, where the shootings occurred, is a city of about 38,000 residents, situated nearly 30 miles north of Portland.

President Joe Biden has been informed of the mass shooting, and federal, state, county, and local authorities are collaborating in their desperate search for Robert Card. Maine State Police Col. William Ross has cautioned the public not to approach the suspect, emphasizing the need for extreme caution in their ongoing efforts to locate him.

