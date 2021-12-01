Major shooting at Oxford High School kills 3 students, injuring 11 others; Suspect in custody

A piece of shocking news is coming in from Oakland County. Three students were killed and reportedly eight others were injured after someone started firing inside Oxford High School on Tuesday. According to Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe, the suspect is a 15-year-old sophomore at the school and has invoked his right to remain silent. The Sheriff has further revealed that more than 100 calls had come into 911 at 12:51 pm after the shooting started. But, unfortunately by the time deputies responded and reached the site and took the suspect into custody, he had shot 11 people killing three.

According to the reports, 16-year-old Tate Myre passed away when the deputies were taking him to the hospital. The other two students who died are 14-year-old Hanna St. Julian and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin. An update on the case stated that Sheriff Michale Bouchard credited intense and rigorous training for the fast actions to take the shooter into custody. He said, "Oxford has been one of the more proactive school districts. This kind of thing can happen anywhere." He also said that deputies did not hesitate when they arrived.

"The high school has approx 1,800 students. Cars were dispatched at 12:52. Within two minutes they had the suspect in custody," Bouchard said. "The deputies removed from the suspects a 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol was still loaded and had 7 rounds of ammunition. When they took it from him he was walking down the hall. That interrupted what could have been seven more victims."

Further revealing details about the suspect Sheriff said, that the gun was bought just 4 days ago by the suspect’s father and that there was no indication the suspect was planning the mass shooting. The suspect did not resist officers when they arrived. McCabe said he asked for an attorney and would offer no details regarding a possible motive.

