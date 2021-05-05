Mali woman expecting septuplets gives birth to nine babies in Morocco; Mother and nonuplets are fine

A Malian woman in Morocco has made the headlines as she went on to give birth to nine babies which happens to be a rare case.

The world is full of miracles, which never stop to amaze us. Of late, the entire world is battling the deadly COVID 19 pandemic and everyone is in search of a little ray of hope to hang on to. Amid this, a miracle in Morocco has been grabbing a lot of attention wherein a 25 year old woman gave birth to nonuplets, i.e, nine babies. Yes! You read it right. This incident took place on Tuesday which has left the world surprised.

According to media reports, the Malian woman named Halima Cisse was expecting septuplets, i.e, seven babies. However, she went on to deliver two more babies than the doctors had detected in her womb. The nonuplets include five girls and four boys. Talking about the incident, Mali's health minister Fanta Siby released a statement about mother and babies health. The statement read as, “The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well.” It was also reported that the babies were born through C-section and doing fine at the moment. Interestingly, cases of a woman carrying septuplets are said to be quite rare and cases for nonuplets is even rarer.

The media reports suggested that Halima, who hailed from West African state, was flown to Morroco in March for better care after it was revealed that she is carrying septuplets. Siby had also revealed that the mother and kids will return home after a couple of weeks. Meanwhile, she has congratulated "the medical teams of Mali and Morocco, whose professionalism is at the origin of the happy outcome of this pregnancy".

Share your comment ×