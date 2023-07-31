Manchester United sign whopping $1.1 billion kit deal with Adidas: Everything you need to know

Manchester United, one of the biggest football clubs has now signed a massive kit deal with Adidas renewing its partnership with the company for 10 more years. The club has signed a deal for the amount of 900 million pounds which is $1.1 billion. With this, United's partnership with the biggest sportswear continues. The same exciting news was shared by the English club on their official handle.

Speaking of the deal, it ensures a large boost over the previous terms, bringing in £ 90 million annually for the team. Adidas became the club's official shirt sponsor in the 2015–16 season. After reuniting with the club after 23 years and replacing Nike (NKE.N) with a 750 million pound agreement, which was a record at the time.

Adidas and Manchester United's Kit Deal

Adidas and the team in northwest England have signed the new partnership just before the upcoming 2023–24 Premier League season. This means that their tie-up now will continue till the year 2035 which is another ten years. However, the earlier deal with Adidas ties a percentage of the yearly reimbursement to the club's participation in the Champions League, according to the recent annual report. According to the agreement, the club's annual payments are reduced by 30% of the appropriate sum if it does not participate in the Champions League for two or more consecutive seasons.

A look at some of the biggest kit deals

Paris Saint-German-Nike

In 2019, Nike and Paris Saint-Germain agreed to a 10-year, €800 million kit contract. In order to achieve their goal of becoming one of Europe's top teams both on and off the pitch, the Parisians hope to use this agreement to expand their fan base both in France and overseas.

Real Madrid-Adidas

Adidas and Real Madrid have been working together since 1998, and in 2018, they extended their agreement for another 10 years. The agreement will bring Real Madrid £950 million over the course of the next ten years, making it by far the most valuable kit contract in both European and international football. According to rumors, Real Madrid will always get at least €100 million every year, regardless of how many shirts they sell.

