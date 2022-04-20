Maria Sharapova announces pregnancy; Tennis champion expecting first baby with fiance Alexander Gilkes

Five-time Grand Slam-winning tennis champion, Maria Sharapova announced her pregnancy via Instagram on April 19. On ringing in her 35th birthday, the Russian player revealed that she's expecting her first child with fiance Alexander Gilkes. The retired tennis star shared a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump on Instagram in a beachside click.

Along with the post, Sharapova wrote, "Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty." The tennis star's post received a lot of love from fans and friends who shared their congratulatory messages for the couple in the comments on her post. As for her fiance Alexander, he simply shared a hear-eye emoji reaction to the adorable post.

Maria and Alexander got engaged in December 2020. Sharapova had made the announcement with a sweet selfie with her beau as she wrote, "I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, wasn't it." Earlier in the same year, the tennis star had announced her retirement from the sport after 28 years. The tennis champion admitted that after her retirement she was looking forward to spending time with her family and spending relaxing time with weekend getaways and simpler workout schedules.



Sharapova's fiance Alexander Gilkes is known to be a close friend of Prince William. The duo had first sparked romance rumours in 2018 after Gilkes was spotted cheering for her in the stands at the US Open tournament. The couple's social media exchanges also led many fans to believe the dup was already in a relationship.

