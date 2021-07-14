MasterChef Australia 2021: Indian origin chef Justin Narayan takes home the trophy; Wins over Rs 1 crore

Justin Narayan competed with two other contestants in the grand finale to emerge as the winner for the season.

The 27-year-old youth pastor with Indian origins impressed the judges with his growth as a cook in the mighty popular MasterChef Australia 2021 to emerge as the winner of the current season. Justin Narayan is an Indian-origin contestant who competed with three other people in the grand finale of the show and was announced as the winner. His journey on the show was enthralling with ups and downs but eventually, he won the cooking reality show. Along with the trophy, Justin took home $250,000, while, Pete, the first runner-up, won $ 30,000 and second runner-up, Kishwar, got $20,000.

Justin Narayan took to his Instagram account and shared the victory post with a picture of him celebrating it out as the winner. He wrote in the caption, “Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you’ll surprise yourself! Whoever’s reading this I love you. (sic)”. The official MasterChef Australia account also shared his happy pictures with the trophy next to a caption that read, “Congratulations to our #MasterChefAU 2021 WINNER! Fans of the show have been congratulating Justin on his mega-success which came after weeks of relentless hard work and immense focus on his dream.

Click here to see Justin’s post:

MasterChef Australia previously posted a video detailing the journey of Justin where they mentioned that he is from Perth, Western Australia, and likes to keep things “versatile”, cooking “different cuisines”. He has Fijian and Indian heritage, which has influenced him and his cooking style. Justin’s cooking talent could be seen in the show as he won the hearts of the judges with dishes including Indian Chicken Tacos, Charcoal Chicken with Toum, Flatbread and Pickle Salad, and Indian Chicken Curry.

Also Read| The Top 5 culinary talents you MUST know about who are battling for the Masterchef Australia 13 title

Credits :Justin Narayan Instagram

Share your comment ×