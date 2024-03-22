Leiela Kapewa-Latu used TikTok to share the "dinner box," a little-known yet delicious treat for fans of McDonald's. Leiela discovered this hack at a Texas McDonald's, where a filling dinner is available for about $12.

TikToker shares McDonald's secret dinner box available at $12

This dinner box has a lot of food in it. There are two cheeseburgers, four tiny fries, ten chicken nuggets, two Big Macs, and a variety of sauces. It is beautifully packaged in a box with stripes that remind of the Happy Meals. In the video, Leiela Kapewa-Latu is heard saying, "If you didn’t know, like we didn’t know, $12 gets you a dinner box. It’s not on the menu."

McDonald's customers across commented on the video, which has earned almost 700,000 likes, claiming that their dinner boxes were priced differently.



An Ohioan consumer was puzzled, saying, "I have no idea where it's $12, but this dinner box costs $22 here in Ohio." On the other hand, a Nevada resident shared that the Bundle Box at their local store is quite different and has a different price. They mentioned, "The Bundle Box in Las Vegas includes 2 Big Macs, two hamburgers with cheese, ten pieces of Chicken Nuggets, and two medium fries, all for $14.99."

McDonald's clarifies after the video goes viral

McDonald's stated that its franchisees are free to set their prices and promotions, which might differ from store to restaurant, in a statement shared with People. In addition, the beloved burger chain verified that, in contrast to what the mother-turned-food-influencer said, bundled deals—which include the wildly popular supper boxes—may differ by region and can only be redeemed through the McDonald's app.

Advertisement

The meal package has gone viral at a time when the fast-food business is changing its approach to pricing. Wendy's, for example, declared that they will be introducing "dynamic pricing" by 2025.

McDonald's managed to further anger American customers by launching the Cadbury McFlurry in only select international locations. Adding to the frustration is their location-based pricing system, which is not exclusive to this fast food chain.

ALSO READ: Elephant Encounters Safari And Pushes It Away With Its Utmost Strength; VIRAL VIDEO Sparks Online Frenzy