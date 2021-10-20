Meet Scotland's T20 WC jersey designer Rebecca Downie; You’ll be shocked to know her age

After successive changes and postponements owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Twenty20 Cricket World Cup has finally commenced. The series was played in Australia last year, then moved to India before it was again relocated. Now, the seventh edition of the T20 World Cup is taking place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. In the first week of action, the team Scotland has impressed cricket lovers by registering two wins.

The team is now at the top of the points table of Group B. However, what’s more interesting is the story behind the team’s T20 World cup jersey. For those unaware, the country’s jersey is made by a 12-year-old girl Rebecca Downie. On Tuesday, October 19, the official Twitter page of Cricket Scotland paid a sweet tribute to the little girl saying, “Scotland's kit designer. 12-year-old Rebecca Downie from Haddington. She was following our first game on TV, proudly sporting the shirt she designed herself. Thank you again Rebecca!”

Take a look:

Scotland's kit designer



12 year-old Rebecca Downie from Haddington



She was following our first game on TV, proudly sporting the shirt she designed herself



Thank you again Rebecca!#FollowScotland| #PurpleLids pic.twitter.com/dXZhf5CvFD — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 19, 2021

While sharing gratitude to Rebecca, the Twitter handle shared a photo of her cheering for the team during their first match against Bangladesh. Rebecca can be seen wearing the kit that was designed by her as the camera captured her. Reportedly, the jersey was chosen after the 12-year-old won a contest that included about 200 ideas for the jersey across the country. The design is based on the colour of 'the thistle', which is Scotland's national emblem.

