Meet the winners of Nobel Prize in Physics who made 'groundbreaking contributions' to complex physical systems

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Tuesday awarded scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics. The highest recognition was awarded to them for their “groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems".

In its statement, the award-giving body said, "Complex systems are characterised by randomness and disorder and are difficult to understand. This year’s Prize recognises new methods for describing them and predicting their long-term behaviour. One complex system of vital importance to humankind is Earth. The Swedish Academy of Sciences' prestigious prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million approximately).

The trio made discoveries related to climate change. Manabe, who is 90-years-old, is of US and Japanese origin, Klaus Hasselmann hails from Germany while Parisi is from Italy.

Just a few days ago, the Nobel Prize in medicine was awarded to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch.

