Meeting at award show to dream wedding: Iqra Aziz-Yasir Hussain's love story proves 'pyaar dosti hai'

Iqra Aziz shines as a leading star in Pakistan's television realm, celebrated for her grace, charisma, and remarkable acting prowess. Despite her youth, she garnered immense fame through hits like the 'Suno Chanda' series and 'Khuda aur Mohabbat Season 3.' Amidst her professional success, her romantic journey with screenwriter Yasir Hussain has captivated fans. From their initial friendship to their dream wedding, their love story beautifully exemplifies the fusion of love and friendship.

Iqra and Yasir first met at an awards show

In a recent show, Iqra Aziz had expressed how she met Yasir at an awards show and how the two developed feelings for each other. She said, “We used to meet at award functions and later we became friends. We met again at another award function where we got to know each other better and started spending time together. We both had a great time and had lots of fun together. He was a really nice person and he also knew how to crack good jokes.”

Soon Hussain fell in love with Iqra and decided to profess his feelings to her after their latest meeting at an award show. He decided to approach Aziz’s mother for her daughter’s hand in marriage and opened up about this in an interview saying, “I talked to her mother and she took her time but eventually agreed. I just wanted to get married instead of wasting time.” Finally, during the Lux Style Awards, Yasir went down on his knees for his lady love and proposed to her for marriage. She accepted the proposal with a big smile on her face at the beginning of their new journey.

Iqra and Yasir’s dream wedding in 2019

On 28 December 2019, the two lovers got married in a private and traditional Islamic ceremony. The wedding festivities began with the mayun (Haldi or optan ceremony in Islam) and mehendi (henna) ceremony followed by the beautiful nikkah( marriage) ceremony. The power couple upgraded their fashion game on their big day with Suno Chanda actress looking gorgeous in a red lehenga and Hussain looking handsome in a peach sherwani.

In July 2021, the couple welcomed their first child Kabir and they keep posting adorable pictures with their little munchkin. Yasir has always been the most romantic and supportive as he keeps cheering for her in her new endeavours. He has even expressed his wish to marry Iqra in his next birth. Despite having an 11-year-age gap, Iqra and Yasir’s love story and successful marriage have proved that the two people can stay together with mutual respect and understanding.

