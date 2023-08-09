Mega Millions Jackpot: Where was the winning ticket sold for August 8th?

On Tuesday night’s drawing, the estimated 1.58 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot was won by one fortunate Florida player who matched all six numbers, breaking a nearly four-month streak of lottery failure. Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot was the second-largest lottery prize ever won by one person in American history.

Despite the fact that after taxes and other deductions, the winner will really get a much lesser payout. According to Mega Millions, there was a 783.3 million dollars cash option for the drawing on Tuesday.

Where was the Mega Million's winning ticket sold?

The winner has not yet been made publically known but the winning ticket was purchased at the Publix on 630 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach, Florida, a city located along the Atlantic coast east of Jacksonville. 32, 19, 13, 33, and 20 were the winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing. 14 and 2X were the Mega Ball and Megaplier, respectively. Florida state law permits a 90-day grace period before announcing the winners. The Mega Millions reported that Florida has now sold a jackpot-winning ticket four times.

A 783.3 million dollar lump sum payment, which is frequently the more popular option, is available to the bearer of the winning ticket in addition to the 1.58 billion dollar record payout, which will be distributed over 30 yearly payments. Federal tax withholding of 24% will be required on the lump sum payment before the winner receives the remaining 595.3 million dollars.

The last time a prize was split with another state was in October 2022, when California received a share of a $502 million jackpot. The previous record for the greatest Mega Millions jackpot was 1.537 billion dollars, set in 2018, but this one surpasses it. This jackpot is the third highest in the US overall, trailing only the 1.586 billion dollars prize shared by three ticket holders from California, Florida, and Tennessee in 2016 and the 2.04 billion dollar Powerball jackpot won by a single Californian ticket holder in 2017.

How to play the Mega Million jackpot?

To play Mega Millions you need to buy a ticket that cost 2 dollars each. There are nine methods to win a reward in all. Pick five numbers between 1 and 70 and one Mega Ball number between 1 and 25 to play. To have the terminal choose numbers at random for you, select Easy Pick or Quick Pick. By selecting all six correct winning numbers in the drawing, you win the jackpot.

