Meghan McCain questions continued focus on her, after departure from The View; labels former co-hosts 'crazy old people'

Meghan McCain, who left ABC's daytime talk show The View in 2021, has voiced confusion over the continuous conversations about her on the show. McCain expressed her dissatisfaction on a recent episode of the Your Welcome podcast with Michael Malice.

She said, "I can't go a week without something being said about me on the show." The columnist, who co-hosted The View from 2017 to 2021, questioned the extended focus and referred to her former co-hosts as "crazy old people", as per Page Six.

Meghan McCain speaks out against conversations about her on The View despite departure

McCain, 39, expressed her frustration on the podcast over the continued spotlight on her, even two years after her departure from The View. She emphasized her efforts to move on with her life, combining duties like her podcast and planned professional pursuits while parenting her two girls.

"I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them, like, whole months without thinking about the show or anything. And, apparently, I am just on their minds every day. And it's pathetic." McCain candidly remarked.

For the unversed, the latest mention of McCain by co-host Ana Navarro on The View appears to have stoked the flames. Navarro made statements during a debate over Hunter Biden's decision to ignore a congressional subpoena that McCain misinterpreted as aimed at her. McCain quickly replied on Twitter (now X), expressing her displeasure and claiming that she has "never been accused of a crime" and is in no way comparable to Hunter Biden.

Toxicity and rigidity allegations

McCain discussed the poison she felt from her former co-hosts, especially Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin, during her podcast interview. She said that her choice to leave the show was influenced by the environment, which she thought should have reflected conservative women in America. McCain said that The View was rigged, claiming that the co-hosts declined to address themes that portrayed President Joe Biden negatively.

Ethical concerns and allegations

McCain expressed ethical concerns about the show's editing selections, claiming that some news pieces were excluded on purpose because they represented people badly. She was dissatisfied with the lack of discussion on themes that did not line with the co-hosts' viewpoints. McCain's thoughts give a window into the show's internal dynamics and the problems that a conservative voice faces in a primarily liberal arena.

In conclusion, Meghan McCain's forthright words on Your Welcome provided insight into her thoughts on the continuing debates over her on The View. The controversy surrounding her leaving lingers, with McCain questioning the intentions behind the show's continual allusions to her. It remains to be seen if The View will address McCain's concerns or if the conversations will continue, putting her in the limelight long after she leaves the popular talk show.

