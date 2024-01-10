Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs passes away at 78; Donald Trump's mother-in-law's cause of death undisclosed

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Former First Lady Melania Trump confirmed the death of her beloved mother, Amalija Knavs, at the age of 78 in a touching announcement. Mrs. Trump shared her grief and remembered her mother as a strong lady who exuded elegance, kindness, and dignity. Amalija Knavs was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who left behind a legacy that her family will cherish, as per TMZ.

A life well-lived

Amalija Knavs, who is of European origin, made a huge step forward in her life by immigrating to the United States and becoming a citizen alongside her husband, Victor, in 2018. Melania Trump, the First Lady at the time, warmly celebrated her parents' naturalization, emphasizing their dedication to the American dream. The Knavs family has already visited the United States through green card sponsorships, demonstrating their strong ties to the country.

Mrs. Knavs was well-known for her steadfast loyalty to her family. Melania Trump highlighted her mother's devotion to her husband, kids, grandson, and son-in-law. Amalija valued familial links throughout her life and was a vital element of the Trump family's close-knit relationships. Her presence was felt most strongly during their tenure in the White House, when she and her husband were regularly visible, reflecting a strong and supportive family unit.

Health struggles in the spotlight

The former First Lady did not specify the cause of her mother's death. Mrs. Knavs' worsening health was recently revealed, with Donald Trump apparently telling a New Year's Eve gathering at Mar-a-Lago that she had gotten "very ill" and was hospitalized in Miami. Melania's absence from Trump's New Year's Eve event was due to the family's concern for her well-being. During this difficult period, the Trump family offered their best wishes to both Amalija and Victor.

Amalija Knavs leaves a legacy of love, resilience, and family unity behind her. Melania Trump stated that her mother will be much missed, highlighting the long-lasting influence Mrs. Knavs had on her family. Her deep connection with Melania and her grandson, Barron, exemplifies the warmth and intimacy that distinguished their relationship.

Amalija Knavs' death is a sad day for the Trump family and everyone who respected the former First Lady. We commemorate a resilient lady who, together with her husband, accepted the chances that America provided. Amalija's love for her family and the grace with which she handled herself will live on in their hearts forever. As the family mourns, they will definitely find comfort in the beloved memories and the enduring legacy left by a magnificent woman.

