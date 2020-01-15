Menopause: Less sex is connected to early end of your menstrual cycles

A recent study in the USA says lesser sexual activity is responsible for menopause at an early age.

A recent research says that less sex is connected with early menopause. The more you keep yourself engaged in sexual activity, there is a lesser risk you have of getting early menopause. The recent UCL study saw women, engaging in sexual activity weekly, with 28 percent less likely to have menopause at an early age. But they didn't only mean sexual intercourse by mentioning the sexual activity; it also includes oral sex, touching and self-stimulation. The study has been published in Royal Society Open Science and it is based on the data from SWAN of USA (Study of Women's Health Across the Nation).



One of the researchers of this study said, 'If a woman stops having sex and also is not supposed to get pregnant, then the body itself stops ovulating. Our body considers it as a wastage of ovulation. During ovulation, women's immune system is impaired and becomes stronger to prevent diseases'.



The research was conducted with 2936 women of 45 years of age. Most of the women were non-Hispanic Caucasian, and they were educated to above a high school level. They had two children on average; 78 percent were married or in a relationship; 68 percent were living with their partners. They were asked several questions for this study like if they had sex with their partners in the past 6 months; frequency of sex including sexual intercourse; if they had been engaged in oral sex, touching and self-stimulation for the past 6 months, etc.



The survey showed the weekly frequency pattern of sexual activity as 64 percent; none of the women had yet entered menopause. But 46 percent of them entered the early perimenopause stage, which is the stage of starting experiencing menopause symptoms like period cycles changing and hot flashes. A total of 54 percent of the women were in the premenopausal stage having a normal menstrual cycle with no menopause symptoms.



During the research, numerous physical conditions of the women were controlled like oestrogen level, education, BMI, race, smoking habits, age of first menstruation, age of the first interview, overall health, etc. The study was also conducted to find whether living with a male partner can affect menopause in any way. But there was no connection between these two.

