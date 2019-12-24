Merry Christmas Day 2019: Happy Christmas Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp status to send your friends & family

It’s that time of the year again and here we are with all the different ways you can wish your friends and family on Whatsapp with quotes and greetings. Check it out

The year is coming to an end which means it is time for the holiday season. This joyous season comes with a long celebration filled with fun, food and laughter. Christmas marks as the day of sitting by the tree and the fireplace with a hot cup of chocolate while singing those festive carols. Adding to it, it also signifies as a holiday where everyone travels back home to celebrate it with their friends and family. While one cannot always be around all their friends, they can definitely send their festive wishes across through WhatsApp.

So, here we have all the Merry Christmas wishes, quotes and status that you can send to your friends and family.

1. May you get all the love and joy I have for you, throughout this festive season and all year round. Having you around is truly a blessing. Merry Christmas!

2. We wish you love, peace and joy - today, tomorrow, and always. Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year!

3. This Christmas, even though we are apart, you are in my heart! Happy Holidays!

4. I know you deserve the best, so I hope Santa is good to you this year! Merry Christmas!!

5. Christmas is here! May God fill your home be filled with laughter, contentment, harmony, peace, and abundance of mercy.

6. I hope you get showered with blessings and your favourite gifts this year! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

7. "Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection." —Winston Churchill

8. “Christmas is not an external event at all, but a piece of one’s home that one carries in one’s heart.” —Freya Stark

9. “A lovely thing about Christmas is that it's compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.” —Garrison Keillor

10. "Peace on earth will come to stay when we live Christmas every day." —Helen Steiner Rice

Merry Christmas from Team Pinkvilla!

