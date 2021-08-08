Messi breaking down in tears is every FC Barcelona fan after he confirms parting ways; VIRAL Video Inside

Lionel Messi is a football sensation, and whenever his name is taken, it is always with Barcelona as he has played here for his entire career. On Sunday at a press conference, Messi confirmed that he is leaving Barcelona. As much as it was a piece of heartbreaking news for all his fans, even the footballer was left emotionally weak at the press conference. He fought back his tears as he announced that he would have to bid goodbye to FC Barcelona as the club can no longer afford him.

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in Times Of India, Lionel Messi has been out of contract since the end of June, and Barca says that they cannot afford to keep him. After the club said that it could no longer afford to pay the Argentine's high wages, Messi revealed that he was in negotiations with French club Paris St Germain over a possible move. Reportedly, Messi will travel to the French capital either on Sunday or Monday to undertake a medical and finalise his deal with the Qatar Sports investment-owned club. What is breaking every FC Barcelona fan's heart even more, is that the footballer broke down in tears and sobbed as he announced this news.

Check it out:

An emotional Messi stated, "he is not ready for this," amongst his first words during the conference. He added, "I cannot imagine leaving the club in such a way" while promising to be back soon and do all he can to help the club become the best in the world.

