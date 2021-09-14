Met Gala 2021: Naomi Osaka to Lewis Hamilton, check out how sportspersons slayed it off the field; PICS

The Met Gala 2021, like always, got netizens across the globe talking. From jaw-dropping and stunning red carpet looks to insane and crazy outfits, the high fashion returned after a year and celebrities went all out. The Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and kept fans as well as fashion buffs hooked to the glamorous event.

Apart from a number of celebrities like Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Daniel Levy among others, a number of globally recognised sportspersons also graced the red carpet. This is the first time, the Met Gala saw quite a few sportspersons in attendance.

Fresh off her US Open success was teenage Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu. F1's Lewis Hamilton reached with a group of talented young individuals and gave them a platform to shine. Sisters Serena and Venus Williams made a statement as always with their outfits.

US gymnast Simone Biles and US footballer Megan Rapinoe also slayed the red carpet with their quirky and standout outfits. However, one that made most heads turn was Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka. The young star's headpiece was jaw dropping and her outfit left many curious.

Check out some of the sportspersons who made an impression off the field at the Met Gala 2021:

(Emma Raducanu)

(Megan Rapinoe)

(Venus Williams)

(Serena Williams)

(Simone Biles)

(Lewis Hamilton)

(Naomi Osaka)

