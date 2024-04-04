Meta reported that it has removed over 13.8 million offensive videos from Facebook across 13 rules and over 4.8 million from Instagram across 12 policies in India in February 2024. Through the Indian grievance process, Facebook reportedly received 18,512 reports. In 9,300 cases, the company stated that it would provide customers with tools to help them resolve their difficulties.

Meta announces reviewing reports and analyzing content according to policies

The IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, according to Meta's monthly report, also include pre-established channels for reporting content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account-hacked issues, etc.

Meta continued, "Of the other 9,212 reports where specialized review was needed, we analyzed content as per our policies and took action on 2,970 complaints in total. The remaining 6,242 grievances were reviewed but may not have been actioned."

12,709 reports were sent to the company via the Indian grievance process on Instagram. The website stated, "Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 5,344 cases."

Meta reviewed the content of the remaining 7,365 reports for which a specialist assessment was required, and it resolved 2,470 complaints overall. Though they may not have been followed up on, the remaining 4,895 reports were evaluated.

Advertisement

The new IT Regulations 2021 require large social media and digital platforms with over 5 million members to post monthly compliance reports.

Meta says that it tracks the quantity of content (posts, images, videos, and comments) that violates its rules and for which it takes action. Removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or warning viewers about potentially upsetting images or videos are examples of possible actions that could be taken, according to Meta.

Over 17.8 million items of content across 13 Facebook policies and over 4.8 million objectionable pieces of content across 12 Instagram policies were removed by Meta in January.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Takes Up Position As Disney’s Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer: Legit Or Not? Find Out