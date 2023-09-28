Meta Connect 2023: All the major highlights from Mark Zuckerberg led marquee event

Meta Connect 2023, after a few years of waiting, finally brought the enthusiasm back to the virtual reality market with a flood of announcements as per Tech Crunch. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, launched the highly anticipated Quest 3 VR headset, trying to capture the hearts and minds of VR aficionados while fending off rivals such as Apple.

Quest 3: A glimpse of the future

Design and Features

Although Meta had teased the Quest 3's design earlier in the year, the event presented a more in-depth look at its features. The Quest 3 has enhanced passthrough technology, providing a full-color passthrough experience with an astounding 10x increase in pixel density over its predecessor. A 110-degree field of vision is now available to users, providing a more immersive VR experience.

Hardware muscle

The Quest 3 is powered by the recently revealed Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 CPU, which promises improved performance and graphics capabilities. This enhancement foreshadows a more powerful and responsive VR experience.

Price point

According to Tech Crunch, the Quest 3 is priced at $500 in order to make VR more accessible to potential VR enthusiasts and customers alike. Purchasers also receive six months of the Quest+ VR membership as a bonus, sweetening the offer for those eager to explore Meta's VR environment.

ALSO READ: What happened to Travis King? US soldier set to be 'expelled' by North Korea

Software innovations

Meta Quest Software

In addition, Mark Zuckerberg introduced the newest iteration of Meta Quest software. The integration of Roblox is a major element, allowing people to enter a virtual environment and experience it together. In addition, the program will launch in December with a virtual screen that can be rotated and scaled within a virtual or mixed-reality environment.

Emu's Generative AI Stickers

Emu, Meta's basic picture generation model, now supports generative AI stickers. These stickers will be available across a variety of Meta applications, including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories, allowing users to easily create unique AI stickers as per Tech Crunch.

Smart glasses for the future

Ray-Ban smart glasses

Meta's foray into smart eyewear continues with the release of Ray-Ban smart spectacles. These glasses, which have a 12-megapixel camera and an LED light that indicates recording, give up new possibilities for multimedia production and sharing. Users may also broadcast live to their friends and followers. These glasses, which start at $299 and have over 150 design variations, appeal to both aesthetic and utility.

Advertisement

Translation Capability

Meta wants to augment the glasses with the capacity to translate text, highlighting the company's dedication to introducing new capabilities into everyday use.

AI-powered chatbots and Meta AI

Meta's AI Bots:

With the introduction of numerous AI-powered bots across its messaging applications, Meta hopes to gain a seat at the AI chatbot table. Notably, Meta AI, an AI assistant, will be accessible on the Quest 3 VR headset in the near future. According to Tech Crunch, this assistant may help with group trip planning, general knowledge queries, and providing real-time online results using Microsoft's Bing.

AI studios for businesses

Meta created AI studios for organizations to help organizations improve their customer service experiences. This platform, which is now in alpha for Messenger, allows businesses to develop AI chatbots that represent their brand's values.

AI-generated celebrities and influencers

AI-Generated Celebrities

In an intriguing twist, Meta created 28 AI characters based on renowned people from sports, music, social media, and other fields. These AI-generated characters offer users new and interesting experiences.

Meta Connect 2023 featured a slew of hardware, software, and AI advances, underlining Meta's commitment to creating the future of virtual reality and AI-driven experiences. With the Quest 3 and a number of other interesting advancements, Meta hopes to continue its leadership in the virtual reality sector and compete with Apple.

ALSO READ: Why is FTC suing USD 1.3 Trillion worth Amazon? Everything we know about new antitrust lawsuit